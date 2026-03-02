CNN’s Clarissa Ward Spots Iranian Drone Flying ‘Directly’ Overhead at Iran-Iraq Border

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward captured the moment an Iranian drone flew west out of the country over Iraqi Kurdistan as her team was stationed at a border crossing on Monday.

Ward and her team were located at an Iraq-Iran border crossing while covering how the strikes had impacted travel between the countries, as well as how the conflict had led to the border being opened then closed several times.

The clip aired twice on CNN through Monday morning, but the network’s international press relations channel on X published the clip in full:

A CNN team witnessed an Iranian drone flying overhead at the Iraq-Iran border. CNN’s @clarissaward said the drone was flying from Iran into Iraq. pic.twitter.com/5fJ0QeUB5U — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) March 2, 2026

In the clip, the unmanned aircraft can be heard in the sky, flying low, before entering the frame and flying out into Iraqi airspace. Since the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Saturday, the Iranian regime has responded with drone attacks against Israel and neighboring nations like Kuwait and the U.A.E., some of which are locations for U.S. military bases.

While a camera person videoed the drone, Ward said: “Hoping you can see that now, an Iranian drone literally just flew directly over our heads from Iran into Iraq.”

In an interview with anchor Becky Anderson, the journalist added: “After that drone flew overhead they did close the border again for a period of time before reopening it. We then heard another drone going over. We don’t know exactly where those drones landed but it speaks to the challenges that people here living in Kurdistan, Iraqi Kurdistan, are facing.”

“We’ve heard multiple drones, there have been missiles, there have been rockets and the people who live here are getting it from both sides really, they are being attacked from Iran but they are also being attacked by Iran-backed militias inside Iraq,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

