Dan Abrams: Now That Jack Smith Has Indicted Trump on Georgia Conduct, Fani Willis Should ‘Walk Away’

Now that Special Counsel Jack Smith has indicted Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, NewsNation host Dan Abrams argued that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis should drop her 2020 election interference case against the former president.

On Monday night, the Dan Abrams Live host and Mediaite founder addressed the charges that the Fulton County District Attorney is expected bring over Trump’s meddling with Georgia’s 2020 election results. Abrams noted Willis has behaved in a partisan manner during this investigation, before taking the position that Willis’ case is now “unnecessary” because Smith operated on “basically the same set of facts” in his federal indictment against Trump.

“Even if you don’t think her actions alone up to this point warrant ending the investigation, most importantly the new federal indictment makes Willis’s case unnecessary,” Abrams said. “It goes into depth on the Georgia allegations. Why do we need another case on basically the same set of facts?”

“So now are all of those state prosecutors going to bring cases against Trump?” Abrams asked. “Some argue that if Donald Trump is re-elected, he couldn’t make the state charges go away. They would be pardon-proof. Only the federal case, he could [dismiss]. That’s true, but A: that’s not a legitimate reason for a prosecutor to act. And B: there is no way that state trial is going to happen any time soon if Donald Trump wins.”

After a reminder of how Trump would be legally shielded from a state prosecution if re-elected president, Abrams assessed that “Fani Willis is too far-in politically to let this go. But the right thing to do would be to walk away from the prosecution of Trump in Georgia.”

He explained:

And to those, by the way, who desperately want to see Donald Trump locked up and believe that any prosecution of him is a noble one, I think they also ignored that this case, this prosecution, will give Donald Trump and his supporters legitimate arguments to make about the unfairness of the prosecutor and the process.

From there, Abrams launched into a debate with SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah, who wished that Willis had brought her charges against Trump earlier. Obeidallah argued, however, that the federal charges “have nothing to do” with the state crimes Trump may have committed in Georgia, and “they’re protecting the sovereign state and their election.”

Obeidallah argued:

Don’t commit crimes in various states if you don’t want to be charged in those states. It’s a simple thing. Like if you’re going to commit a crime in various jurisdictions, you’re going to be charged. Like now. Trump wants a change of venue from D.C.. Here’s my advice Don’t commit a crime in Washington, DC. Go commit a crime in a jurisdiction that has a favorable jury pool to you. You should have attempted to a coup in West Virginia. He could have done great there with that jury. That’s not how it works. In any single case, he committed a crime wherever he did, to overturn our election, to end this democratic republic. Charge him and prosecute him.

Abrams concluded by asking Obeidallah if he disagrees with the Justice Department policy which “generally tries to avoid duplicative prosecutions.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

