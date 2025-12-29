‘Dangerous!’ CBS’s Jan Crawford Skewers Liberals Over Attacks on the Supreme Court

CBS News’ chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford skewered her peers in the press over their coverage of the Supreme Court on Sunday.

Crawford held nothing back after she was prompted to identify the most underreported story of 2025 by Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation.

“You know, there is a narrative that the Supreme Court is corrupt. I mean, we saw that emerge in the wake of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, and now we see it that they’re in the tank for Trump. Not only is that narrative overreported, it is patently false, and it is dangerous for the institution, and the public’s faith and confidence in the rule of law. This is a conservative Supreme Court. It has been a conservative Supreme Court for 20 years. People can disagree and do disagree with their opinions, but it’s profoundly wrong to call it- or say corruption where there, in fact, is none,” began Crawford, who continued:

What’s underreported is any understanding of what this court’s been doing for the past 20 years: its views of its role vis-a-vis the other branches, how it sees the law, how it’s trying in its focus to restore some kind of accountability in our constitutional structure. Again, this is a court that is functional, it is consistent. They are nine justices, they don’t necessarily see the Constitution the same way by any means, or how to interpret federal law. They’re in a struggle over the proper way to interpret the constitution, but that is as it should be. And I think as we approach our 250th anniversary of this country, it’s important to think about the court and the rule of law as the justices are doing, especially if we hope to keep democracy intact.

“That’s a big statement, Jan. ‘If we hope to keep democracy intact,'” replied Brennan.

“If the public lose confidence in the rule of law, I don’t know what that means for democracy. And that’s why I think some of the rhetoric about corruption is so, so profoundly irresponsible,” reaffirmed Crawford.

“And it causes threats,” chimed in another panelist.

“Oh, yes!” agreed Crawford.

Watch above via CBS.