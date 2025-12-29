Anthony Joshua Involved in Deadly Car Crash a Week After Jake Paul Bout

Days after his bout against Jake Paul, boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday that left at least two people dead.

The crash occurred Monday morning on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, according to a report from The Telegraph. Joshua, the report stated, was sitting in the backseat of a Lexus SUV when it crashed into a stationary truck. The 36-year-old was one of four people riding in the vehicle. Following the Lexus was a Pajero SUV, which contained Joshua’s personal security detail.

In a video posted on social media, a shirtless Joshua can be seen sitting in the backseat just moments after the crash. The video then cut to Joshua grimacing in pain while being helped out of the vehicle. The Telegraph reported that Joshua sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The crash came 10 days after Joshua faced Paul in a heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL. The lopsided fight predictably ended with Joshua knocking Paul out in the sixth round.

Prior to the fight, many expected that exact outcome due to the tremendous gap in experience between the fighters. Joshua has been one of the top heavyweights for years, and it is widely regarded as one of the greatest British heavyweights of all time. Paul, on the other hand, has been scrutinized for regularly fighting UFC stars well past their prime. His only two fights against active boxers — Joshua and Tommy Fury — resulted in losses.