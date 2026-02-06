Epstein Survivor Annie Farmer Rips Trump For Ranting at Kaitlan Collins To ‘Smile’

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Annie Farmer ripped President Donald Trump over his attack on CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins in which he criticized her smiling habits, noting sexual assault is “nothing to smile about.”

The president flipped out on Collins as he took questions during a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon, raging at her for asking about concerns from survivors over the rollout of the newest Epstein Files dump.

Collins asked Trump about survivors’ concerns about redactions and feeling like “they haven’t gotten justice.”

Trump responded by attacking Collins and claiming she never “smiles,” considered a misogynist trope by many.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins called out podcast host Megyn Kelly for agreeing with Trump by “citing Roger Ailes, her former boss at Fox News that she accused of sexual harassment.”

The host then asked Farmer for her reaction to the exchange:

COLLINS: After that exchange happened in the Oval Office, on Tuesday, the Vice President, JD Vance, offered this advice when asking questions about survivors of sexual assault. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) JD VANCE (R), U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: I mean, like, there was a moment in the Oval Office — I wasn’t even in there, but — you know, I was in the West Wing, and somebody sent me, where he was talking to Kaitlan Collins, who’s the CNN anchor. And I have, like, a decent relationship with Kaitlan Collins, which is unusual given that she’s from CNN. But the President — she’s asking a question, and the President says, Why don’t you ever smile? MEGYN KELLY, HOST, “THE MEGYN KELLY SHOW”: Yes. VANCE: And it’s actually, like, so perceptive. Even if you’re asking a tough question, even if you take your job very seriously, like, why does it always have to be so antagonistic? KELLY: Well, I laugh because I saw online, everybody was calling him, sexist, for saying that. And I literally said the same thing about Kaitlan Collins a year ago on my show. (LAUGHTER) KELLY: She never smiles. VANCE: Yes. KELLY: Every once in a while, you have to smile. Roger Ailes used to tell us that. Every once in a while you get — VANCE: Have some — KELLY: — remember to smile, show the viewers that you have a heart. VANCE: Just have — have some fun. (END VIDEO CLIP) COLLINS: Yes. Megyn Kelly there was citing Roger Ailes, her former boss at Fox News that she accused of sexual harassment. Again, the point of the question was, what the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are saying, and the justice and the accountability that they want to see. It’s nothing to smile about. And that group of survivors includes my next guest, Annie Farmer. And Annie, I just — we have talked multiple times about this, about the disclosure of these files, about the fight that you and other survivors have had here, and about your sister. When you hear the President say he thinks the country wants to move on from the Epstein files. Is that how you feel? ANNIE FARMER, JEFFREY EPSTEIN SURVIVOR: Well, first, let me say, Kaitlan, thank you so much for having me back. And I know, I don’t just speak for myself, when I say, I really appreciate how persistent you were in questioning this administration, about their failure with this release. I don’t think it’s something to smile about, and I thought you handled it very appropriately. I’m not surprised that Trump is ready to move on, and that this DOJ is ready to move on. But we are certainly not, especially after we see — we saw how poorly this last release of documents was handled.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

