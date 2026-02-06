Taylor Swift Enlists Fellow Guests from UK Talk Show Appearance for Star-Studded New Video

Taylor Swift managed to recruit every one of her fellow guests from an October booking on BBC’s Graham Norton Show to appear in a star-studded new music video for her hit “Opalite”, the second single from her chart-dominating 2025 album The Life Of A Showgirl.

The video, which debuted on Friday, features cameos from host Graham Norton alongside Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi as well as Irish actors Domhnall Gleeson and Cillian Murphy. Directed by Swift herself, the 1990s-themed music video also includes appearances from actresses Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The concept was born on Norton’s studio sofa three months ago when Gleeson jokingly floated the idea of appearing in one of Swift’s videos.

Swift wrote on Instagram Friday that Norton was an “insanely charismatic and lovable host” and said she felt “ridiculously lucky” to have been paired with the other guests that night.

“When we were all talking during the broadcast, Domhnall made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos,” she wrote. “I was instantly struck with an idea.”

She continued: “And so a week later, he received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role.”

Norton, cast as a salesman offering “Nope-alite,” to reverse a magic spell at the center of the plot, said working on the video was “the thrill of a lifetime and the hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

The end credits even replay the original BBC exchange, showing Gleeson’s joke.

The video was released exclusively on Spotify and Apple Music with rollout to platforms like YouTube delayed for 48 hours.

