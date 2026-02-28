Conservative pundit Meghan McCain lashed out at MAGA-aligned critics who chastized her father for his stance on Iran, hours after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against the regime.

Taking to X on Saturday morning, McCain fired back at the past critics of former Arizona Senator and Republican presidential candidate John McCain, who vehemently opposed a nuclear-armed Iran and backed military force against the regime as “the last option.”

“Remember when every maga personality screamed at the top of their lungs that anyone with the last name McCain was a blood thirsty neocon warmonger who would bomb Iran and had no place in the Republican Party?” McCain posted. “Yea I didn’t forget that either.”

Remember when every maga personality screamed at the top of their lungs that anyone with the last name McCain was a blood thirsty neocon warmonger who would bomb Iran and had no place in the Republican Party? Yea I didn’t forget that either. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 28, 2026

John McCain famously sang, “Bomb bomb bomb bomb bomb Iran,” to the tune of the Beach Boys’ hit “Barbara Ann” in a jovial response to a supporter on the campaign trail in 2007 as he ran for president against then-Senator Barack Obama.

But with the rise of Trump and the MAGA movement came the America First agenda, with emphasis on border security, trade, and energy at home — not on foreign wars and regime change abroad.

McCain and Trump had a testy relationship leading up to the president’s first term, with Trump declaring in 2015 that McCain, a Vietnam veteran and POW, was not a “war hero,” and “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Trump also called McCain a “loser” on several occasions.

John McCain died of brain cancer in 2018 at 81. He told close friends in the weeks leading up to his death that he did not want Trump to be at his funeral, CNN reported at the time.

Obama and former President George W. Bush delivered eulogies at the service. Bill Clinton also attended.

