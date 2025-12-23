White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called for CBS staffers engaged in a “revolt” over a 60 Minutes immigration report to be “fired” immediately.

Miller joined Fox News’ Charlie Hurt on Tuesday night, where he blasted CBS producers pushing back on CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss spiking a segment on CECOT, the Salvadoran prison where the Trump administration has been deporting and indefinitely jailing migrants it claims are tied to organized crime. The report was advertised, but postponed just a couple of hours before it was supposed to air.

During Miller’s Fox News appearance, he challenged CBS producers to allow migrants sent to CECOT to stay in their homes for one night and declared anyone involved in a “revolt” should lose their jobs.

“Under President Trump, we’re not going to let little girls get raped and murdered anymore. And every one of those producers at 60 Minutes engaged in this revolt, fire them,” Miller said. “Clean house, fire them! That’s what I say, Charlie.”

Weiss reportedly defended the decision to postpone the segment in a staff call.

“I held a 60 Minutes story because it was not ready. While the story presented powerful testimony of torture at CECOT, it did not advance the ball – the Times and other outlets have previously done similar work,” she said.

She added, “The public knows that Venezuelans have been subjected to horrific treatment at this prison. To run a story on this subject two months later, we need to do more. And this is 60 Minutes. We need to be able to get the principals on the record and on camera.”

Sharyn Alfonsi, the reporter behind the segment, reportedly ripped Weiss’s decision in an internal email, calling it a “political decision” and “corporate censorship.”

Weiss reportedly raised concerns about a lack of response in the report from Trump officials.

“Their refusal to be interviewed is a tactical maneuver designed to kill the story,” Alfonsi wrote. “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”

Watch above via Fox News.