Read the White House Comment ’60 Minutes’ Decided Not to Include in Spiked Segment

The White House provided comment for the 60 Minutes segment that Bari Weiss pulled off the program, but CBS producers chose not to use it.

Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes was originally supposed to include a report on CECOT, the Salvadoran prison where the Trump administration has been deporting and indefinitely jailing migrants it claims are tied to organized crime. A little over two hours before the episode aired, however, CBS released a statement announcing the report had been postponed. That decision, which reportedly came from Weiss herself, was met with a great deal of internal and external outrage. Some within CBS claimed the decision was a political one and not an editorial one, but Weiss argued that the story needed voices from the Trump administration. CBS reporters later clarified that attempts were made to contact various agencies for the story.

Weiss also claimed the story didn’t “advance the ball” on the ongoing situation in El Salvador, implying the 60 Minutes reporting didn’t add anything new to what had previously been reported.

On Monday evening, the report leaked thanks to Global TV, a Canadian affiliate of CBS. The network posted the 60 Minutes episode online, allowing people to view it in its original state with the CECOT report. It was quickly downloaded by internet users and spread across the web.

On Tuesday, CNN’s Brian Selter revealed that CBS actually did hear back from the White House when the network reached out. CBS, however, chose not to use the comment. Selter continued:

As “60 Minutes” finalized its “Inside CECOT” report last Thursday, CBS sent the White House a request for comment. A WH spokesperson responded within a few hours. The quote was not included in the “60” report – so, judge for yourself whether it should have been included >>> WH spokesperson Abigail Jackson said “60 Minutes should spend their time and energy amplifying the stories of Angel Parents, whose innocent American children have tragically been murdered by vicious illegal aliens that President Trump are removing from the country.”

