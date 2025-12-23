Stephen Miller Offers to Send Face-Tattooed Killer to CBS Producer’s Home: ‘They Will Spend One Day Overnight in Your Apartment’

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller offered to send a face-tattooed killer to a CBS producer’s home on Tuesday after CBS employees staged a “revolt” over the network’s decision to spike a 60 Minutes episode on the Salvadoran mega-prison CECOT, where the Trump administration has been deporting gang-affiliated illegal immigrants.

Reacting on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime to the CBS revolt, Miller protested:

They are trying to tell sob stories about Tren de Aragua gang members who drill holes in people’s hands, who rape and murder little girls. This is the gang who kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered Jocelyn Nungaray. Remember her? That precious 12-year-old girl from Texas who is taken from her mom and went through horrors none of us can even imagine? And you have these ’60 Minutes’ producers who are living in comfort and security in their West End condos trying to make us feel sympathetic for these monsters? Have you seen the tattoos, the face tattoos, the body tattoos on these killers? Would one ’60 Minutes’ producer or writer agree to spend 30 minutes– I’ll make a deal. We will pick someone at random that we sent to CECOT, just a random lottery drawn, and they will spend one day overnight in your apartment. Who is taking that deal at 60 Minutes? Nobody! Because they know that these are monsters who got exactly what they deserved.

He concluded, “Under President Trump, we are not going to let little girls get raped and murdered anymore,” before urging CBS to fire and “clean house” of any staffers engaging in the revolt.

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss reportedly explained to staffers in a call this week why her network decided to spike 60 Minutes‘ CECOT segment.

“I held a 60 Minutes story because it was not ready,” she said. “While the story presented powerful testimony of torture at CECOT, it did not advance the ball.”

Weiss argued, “The public knows that Venezuelans have been subjected to horrific treatment at this prison. To run a story on this subject two months later, we need to do more.”

Following Weiss’ decision to spike the segment, it was leaked online.

Watch above via Fox News.