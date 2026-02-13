Retired G-man James Gagliano took a swipe at the federal government on Fox News on Friday for failing to raise the reward for information in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, even after the FBI doubled it to $100,000.

As the heavily scrutinized search for the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie hits Day 13, Gagliano appeared on Fox & Friends several times on Friday morning to provide analysis on the head-scratching case that has so far led to no arrests.

When asked about the reward — which was doubled to $100,000 on Thursday — by co-host Ainsley Earhardt, Gagliano questioned why the federal government couldn’t open up its wallet a little more, pointing to the historic Lindbergh baby kidnapping case as an example.

Gagliano said the amount should be raised to at least $250,000 because “many people would sell their own mother out for a quarter of a million dollars.”

He added: “In that [Lindbergh] case, the state of new Jersey put up a $25,000 reward,” he said. “The Lindbergh family added 50,000, a total of $75,000 reward. 94 years ago. $75,000 is the equivalent in today’s dollars of $1.8 million. I think the reward money needs to be raised.

Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Feb. 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Doorbell cam footage released by authorities shows a suspect at Guthrie’s front door wearing dark clothing, gloves, and a backpack.

The suspect is described as a man between 5’9″ and 5’10” with an Ozark Trail backpack that is only available at Walmart, Fox News reported.

Several ransom notes with a series of deadlines, which have since passed, were received by TMZ and other media outlets. At least one of the notes reportedly included details about Guthrie’s home and what she was wearing when she disappeared.

