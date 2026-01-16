Fox News Informs Viewers, ‘Frozen Pickle Yells At ICE’

Fox News highlighted one specific protester in their coverage of the clashes in Minnesota on Friday: someone in a pickle costume.

National correspondent Bill Melugin joined host Jesse Watters from Minnesota, where protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have continued following the fatal shooting of Renee Good last week.

“There’s still a crowd of probably about 100 people out here despite the fact that when the winds kick up, it’s probably going into what feels like negative degree temperatures,” said Melugin. “Essentially, what’s happening right now every time, Jesse, is they wait for a federal car to come out, then they yell at it.”

As Melugin began his report, footage of the scene cut to a close-up of a protester in a full-body pickle costume.

“We’re starting to see kind of what we saw in Portland. Camera man will zoom in here,” said Melugin, as a wide shot of the crowd slowly focused on the pickle. “Some of the folks are starting to show up in costumes. There’s a guy out here dressed up in what looks like a pickle costume, Jesse. He is mocking the federal vehicles as they come out.”

The chyron “Frozen Pickle Yells At ICE” flashed onto the screen as footage showed the pickle gesturing angrily at ICE vehicles departing a Minneapolis federal building.

“Watch out for that pickle, Melugin,” Watters warned at the close of the segment.

The wrathful pickle was not the only figure whose anti-ICE sentiment drew news coverage on Friday night.

Hours earlier, reports began to emerge that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey (D) are being investigated by the Department of Justice over allegations that the lawmakers conspired to impede ICE’s ongoing activities in the state through their public criticism.

The investigation is focused on a rarely invoked statute, 18 U.S.C. § 372, which criminalizes conspiracies to obstruct federal officers through force, intimidation, or threats, multiple sources told CBS News.

A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment to CBS News for the story.

