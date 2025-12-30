Fox Contributor Reminds Colleagues Minnesota Fraud Ringleader Is a ‘White Woman’ Who Is ‘Already in Prison’

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall pushed back on the narrative surrounding Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and the alleged billions of dollars taken by fraudsters in the state that many on the right blame on Somali immigrants. Marshall joined her fellow Outnumbered panelists on Tuesday to discuss the topic, but used her time to offer some historical context on the scandal.

“Well, I looked at what he could be doing. I looked at what he is doing,” Marshall said to her fellow panelists, who were accusing Walz of not doing enough.

“One of the things that ties his hands is this very legislature that is trying to get him to resign. Interestingly, they’re not asking for a recall. So when they say the people of Minnesota don’t want him, well, put it to a recall. Let the people in Minnesota decide,” Marshall argued, adding:

Todd, love you. Google—if you Google, actually, local Minnesota news outlets have been reporting on this for years. Speaking of years, during the Biden administration, there were 59 people convicted so far. The ringleader is not Somalian. She’s a white woman named Aimee Bock. She was found guilty on all seven counts that were brought against her. So there are people that are already in prison. And remember, some of these are not DHS or federal-related facilities. Some of these facilities were closed down for other reasons, not even fraud. But back to your question about Tim Walz: He asked the legislature in his state to give him more authority so that he could do more, and they said no. One, two—he also has closed a number of these centers already, and not just for fraud. They were investigating them for everything else. One, for example, on that video that went out—not the one from years ago, the one just recently—they were already closed because they were a bad daycare center. There was no fraud. They were just not doing a good job of the daycare. He hired outside firms to audit the payments to these organizations. He shut down the housing stabilization entirely, that department entirely. He has hired an overseer for this specifically, and he continues to try and get more. And I don’t think, honestly, I don’t think he should resign. I don’t think he’s going to resign. I do think it’s political, and Republicans say it’s not. One, it’s Republicans asking for him to resign, and two, he’s less than a year from re-election, and this is definitely gonna put a ding and a chink in his armor as he runs.

