President Donald Trump gave a stunning answer when Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked him “When are you going to know when (the Iran war is) over?”

As the second week of the Iran war comes to a close, 13 U.S. servicemembers have been killed, a preliminary military investigation has determined the US is responsible for the strike on an elementary school that killed at least 160 children, and attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have exacerbated surging prices and roiled the stock market.

Trump and his administration have also taken heavy criticism over a series of conflicting messages on the Iran war that have dogged the effort — in some cases emanating solely from Trump and in the same sentence.

The president gave an interview to Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show that dropped Thursday morning with a flurry of newsworthy and noteworthy exchanges, many of which had to do with the war.

After Trump once again called the war a “little excursion,” Kilmeade asked him the question that elicited a response befitting a jazz musician:

KILMEADE: When are you going to know when it’s over? TRUMP: When I feel it. KILMEADE: OK. TRUMP: When I feel it in my bones. KILMEADE: Will you ask anybody in particular? Would that be some of these, a joint decision? TRUMP: Well, I deal with people. I have great people. KILMEADE: Yeah. TRUMP: I have General Raizin Caine. I have Pete. Pete’s turned out to be a star. Marco’s great. J.D. I’ve got all good people. I’ve got — we’ve got a great group. KILMEADE: So you — let’s talk about, if I can, looking back in history, George Shultz and Caspar Weinberger, two smart guys disagreed in front of Reagan. Rumsfeld and Colin Powell disagreed in front of George W. Bush. In your cabinet, with the vice president, secretary of state, what is it like, what are the dynamics when you have a big decision like Iran or Venezuela? Are people speaking up and speaking their minds even if — TRUMP: They do. I let them speak their mind, and they do. And we have some differences, but they — they never end up being much. I convince them all to let’s do it my way.

Watch above via Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show. and watch the full interview here.

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