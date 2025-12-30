MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace shamed Joe Rogan and other “manosphere” podcasters for going from promoting President Donald Trump to distancing themselves from him.

On Tuesday’s Deadline: White House, Wallace showed clips from “manosphere” podcasters who have gone from pumping Trump up to criticizing him on various policies. The podcasters included Rogan, Shawn Ryan, and Andrew Schulz.

“Many people who might have associated themselves with Donald Trump, even this time last year, are already having some second thoughts and saying so publicly. It’s easy to see in the so-called manosphere,” Wallace said, introducing the clips.

In an October 2024 clip from The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan marveled at Trump’s aging in office compared to other presidents.

“Dude just didn’t age. It’s so strange. It barely affected him,” he said.

In an episode of the podcast from this month, however, Rogan and fellow comedian Tom Segura agreed Trump is “losing it.” In yet another clip from October, Rogan blasted Trump’s mass deportations. Rogan endorsed and interviewed Trump shortly before the 2024 presidential election.

Schulz and Ryan similarly praised Trump in year-old clips only to criticize him in more recent weeks.

“I want to issue a disclaimer. I’m not playing those clips because any of those men are heroic. I’m playing those clips because all three of them contributed to Donald Trump’s victory in an important way, in a way that maybe people like me didn’t appreciate,” Wallace told her guests.

She then singled out Rogan and his past talk about Trump’s aging while admitting she likely didn’t “appreciate” the influence he and other podcasters had in the last election.

Wallace said:

I hope he cringes as much as I did — and I’ve never even met him — that he ever said, quote, he didn’t age at all. I mean, in the first term he might not have aged because he didn’t work very hard. But to listen to him talk, he doesn’t connect nouns and verbs inside sentences when he’s talking about striking other countries. I mean, the idea that these guys sucked up to him and helped him win and now — again, I don’t know their purposes, I only see what is public-facing — can’t get far enough away from the stench of his political failures is stunning.

