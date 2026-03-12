Fox News contributor Nicole Parker claimed on Thursday that U.S. citizenship “is not a right,” before promptly referring to it as a right in the following sentence.

Parker joined Hannity to discuss the Thursday shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, that left one dead and two injured. The event is being investigated as an act of terrorism, authorities said. The gunman, identified as Mohamed Jalloh, pleaded guilty in 2017 to attempting to provide material services to the designated terrorist organization, the Islamic State.

Jalloh, who died in the attack, was a naturalized U.S. citizen. He came to the United States as a child – a refugee fleeing Sierra Leone during the civil war in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Parker claimed that his attack, along with others, constituted a pattern of naturalized citizen violence created by “the open southern border” under former President Joe Biden.

“When you have the open southern border for four years where they literally welcomed in people with a red carpet treatment, allowing all of these people to flow into our country, we’re talking millions, millions and millions, and, Sean, many of these individuals are known to be terrorists or affiliated with terrorists,” said Parker.

She listed a string of incidents, including the attack on a Michigan synagogue on Thursday, committed by a U.S. citizen from Lebanon, claiming these events posed the question of who was being let into the United States.

Parker then told Fox News host Sean Hannity that citizenship itself was “not a right.” In her following sentence, she claimed individuals should be expelled from the U.S. if they were “not going to honor that right.”

“Who are we letting into our country? And this is why we need DHS to be funded as soon as possible,” said Parker. “These individuals should not be here. Being a U.S. Citizen is a privilege. It is not a right. And if you are not going to honor that right and treat people with respect, and you are going to hurt American citizens, you must be removed from our country immediately.”

