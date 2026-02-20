Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy urged President Donald Trump on Friday to “make a better case” on a possible Iran strike before “potentially going into another war.”

Campos-Duffy, filling in for Ainsley Earhardt on Friday’s Fox & Friends, made the remarks as she and co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones discussed a report in the Wall Street Journal a day earlier that Trump is “weighing an initial limited military strike on Iran.”

“I think that the president needs to make a better case as to why this is in American interest to potentially go into a kinetic war,” said Campos-Duffy, the wife of Trump’s transportation secretary, Sean Duffy.

After playing a clip of Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman’s (D) support of a possible strike in Iran, Campos-Duffy added: “I just want to mention, you know, I do feel sorry for the protesters. Again, it’s not clear to me that doing this move, potentially going to war is necessarily going to help the protesters. I’d like to think that was true. Explain to me why. Explain to me why I should risk my military-aged boys potentially going into another war in the Middle East.

“I thought we were done with that.”

Her remarks came as speculation builds over an imminent U.S. attack on Tehran.

Read a portion of the conversation below:

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: So, the president made a case for Operation Midnight Hammer, saying, “We’re going to do this operation and then we’re not going to have to do anything else.” You remember, there was a lot of bragging about that. I think most people, even those who were skeptical of that operation, going in and doing that at the end were like, “OK, I can deal with this because I don’t want a greater war.” I think that the president needs to make a better case as to why this is in American interest to potentially go into a kinetic war. BRIAN KILMEADE: Absolutely. CAMPOS-DUFFY: I don’t think the case has been made sufficiently, for me. You read the New York Times. There’s a lot of people who also feel that way. If you’re going to get us potentially into a war, you have to explain why it matters to us. Not to other countries, but to us. And so, by the way, you have Fetterman, a Democrat, a rare Democrat, who agrees with the president, here’s what he said last night on Jesse. JOHN FETTERMAN: Clearly I was the only Democrat last year, you know, like why — how could you allow Iran to acquire a nuclear bomb? Now, people have always said that. Well, you know, he actually did something to prevent Iran from doing that. If they have 900 pounds of near-weapons-grade uranium, why wouldn’t you strike that? Why wouldn’t you hold them accountable that way? Now, here we are again, and now we demonstrate. That’s the only thing Iran ever responds to is strength and power. And hit them. And if you want to hit them again because I don’t think you can’t really trust and negotiate with. They you can’t negotiate with cancer. You have to attack it and go right at it with superior force. Rachel: I just want to mention, you know. I do feel sorry for the protesters, again, it’s not clear to me that doing this move that potentially going to war is necessarily going to help the protesters. I’d like to think that was true. Explain to me why. Explain to me why I should risk my military-aged boys potentially going into another war in the Middle East. I thought we were done with that. KILMEADE: Seven presidents have had to deal with this. They have never been more vulnerable from taking our hostages to the Iran contra scandal to the JCPOA, you have President Joe Biden actually releasing some of the sanctions, allowing that evil regime to sustain itself. They put a hit on our president multiple times. They said they are trying to kill Brian Hook. They are trying to kill John Bolton. They are trying to kill Mike Pompeo. And again, he threatened assassination. And the Ayatollah says we are going to be sinking your ships and we’re not interested in getting rid of our nuclear program. If there is one menace in the Middle East that has been affecting America since 1979, it’s been that country. And what it is, these people are rising up. So the only people that want that government to stay in power is the government. Because, which is run by clerics and the Revolutionary Guard, but you have 90% of their population saying, “We don’t have water — our currency is worthless. And you’re giving the money to terrorists instead of to your own people. And then to be blown up literally in your own streets, being run over by military vehicles, being shot in your hospital beds. I think the president said, “I got your back.” And I think the president’s credibility is on the line in the Middle East, which is impeccable right now. He cut trade deals with our friends and he takes out our enemies. So, I hope he can continue that.

