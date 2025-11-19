Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones called a negative poll for President Donald Trump on the economy “kind of unfair” because he’s only been in the White House for nine months.

On Wednesday’s Fox & Friends, the hosts reported on a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, taken November 14-17, which showed Trump with a 34% approval on the economy while 58% disapprove of his handling of the economy. The survey carries a 3% margin of error.

Ainsley Earhardt argued that affordability has become a central issue for the administration, but argued policies like no tax on tips, as well as the president’s promised $2000 checks, could turn people’s feelings around soon.

Jones chalked up surveys on the economy as “kind of unfair” as Trump has had less then a year in office. It’s too early, the Fox News host said, for Trump’s economic policies like tariffs to pay off.

He said:

First of all, I’m not going to tell the American people how to feel because I think Joe Biden made that mistake of saying hey, you know, it’s transitory, you’re not feeling it. But it has only been nine months. The Big Beautiful Bill has not — it was passed, but it’s not been implemented just yet. There’s still some time for that is he giving people — and then when it comes to some of the energy policy, not all of that has been implemented just yet. So I’m not saying, hold on a little bit, but I am saying, it’s kind of unfair, when someone has been there for nine months, to put it all on them.

“Basically, the American people are going to decide when they go shopping, who’s got the better plan come midterms,” Brian Kilmeade added. “Everything’s on the line. It’s really whether the president’s going to have four packed years of successes or two and then a struggle in the next two if the Democrats get control of the House.”

Watch above via Fox News.