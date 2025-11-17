Fox News Star Makes Funny Cameo in NBC Report on Air Travel

NBC on Monday unexpectedly used a clip from Fox News star Bill Hemmer during a segment about air travel returning to normal.

In the final days of the government shutdown, the Trump administration drastically cut flights at the busiest airports in the country due to safety concerns and staffing shortages. Once the historically-long shutdown finally came to an end, those restrictions were lifted. As noted in NBC’s Monday morning report, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy claimed that staffing among air traffic controllers had improved “significantly.”

During that report, NBC also compiled social media clips of travelers detailing their recent experiences. The very first clip came from Hemmer’s TikTok account.

“Overall, really good, smooth sailing so far!” Hemmer said in the video as he made his way through the airport.

According to the attribution in the corner of the screen, the clip came from the account bill.backup1. In the full video, Hemmer went on to say, “Maybe, America, maybe we’re back!”

Following Hemmer’s sudden appearance was another video from someone on TikTok. In that video, the woman claimed she got through the TSA checkpoint at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in “less than three minutes.”

