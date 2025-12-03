Fox News Stars Cope With Sleepy Trump Cabinet Meet by Whipping Out 136-Year-Old Rejoinder

Fox News stars Laura Ingraham and Dr. Marc Siegel cited a 136-year-old excuse to wave away concerns about President Donald Trump’s sleepy performance at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Trump held his final Cabinet meeting of the year, during which he repeatedly appeared to nod off or struggle to remain awake. The performance sparked viral mockery, and CNN circulated a six-box of the alleged naps.

On Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, both Ingraham and Siegel appeared to concede that Trump may well have been nodding off — but agreed that just makes him more like Thomas Edison:

DR. MARC SIEGEL: This is a disgrace because we don’t need to see President Trump passing cognitive tests. As you just said, he passes one every single day, every single moment, going in and out of press conferences. I’ve never seen anything like it ba– actually. LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, we all know that he doesn’t sleep. You know, I’m not a big sleeper either. So, you know, I on occasion I close my eyes if someone’s talking for too long, I admit it. But big deal. I mean the r– the the results speak for themselves. DR. MARC SIEGEL: Thomas Edison–. LAURA INGRAHAM: What President Trump does on a daily basis. If you sleep three hours or four hours a night, you’re probably gonna close your eyes, whether you’re seventy nine or forty nine. I don’t think that matters. DR. MARC SIEGEL: Yeah, President Trump –Thomas Edison believed in the ten minute nap, by the way. What would they say? We wouldn’t have electricity, right? LAURA INGRAHAM: HA! Oh my goodness! Well Dr. Siegel, we will continue to see them fixate on this after everything they did to cover for Joe.

