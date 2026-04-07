Fox War Reporter Reacts in Real Time to Trump ‘Civilization Will Die’ Threat With Alarming Questions

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reacted in real time to President Donald Trump’s threat to destroy “a whole civilization” with several alarming questions.

Trump set off a firestorm on Sunday when he posted a message to Truth Social that read “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The president somehow topped that on Tuesday morning when he wrote a post that said, in part, that “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

On Tuesday’s edition of Fox & Friends, co-host Lawrence Jones interrupted a Yingst live shot to have Ainsley Earhardt read Trump’s threat seconds after it was posted. Griff Jenkins then asked the veteran war correspondent for his reaction.

Yingst noted the difference between this and Trump’s prior threats and said it raises “questions” for Trump to answer — including what “type of munition” will be used if there’s no deal:

LAWRENCE JONES: I’m sorry Trey. There’s some breaking news on Truth Social. So do you want to read this? AINSLEY EARHARDT: Sure So Donald Trump just posted this:. “A whole civilization will die tonight never to be brought back again I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will however now that we have complete and total regime change Where different smarter and less radicalized minds prevail maybe something revolutionary? Wonderful can happen. Who knows? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end. God bless the great people of Iran.” LAWRENCE JONES: So this is clearly an escalation. As everyone knows, the president has an 8 PM deadline. He talked about the power energy plants being targets up the rail stations as well. We know the notice from the Israeli IDF have told the civilians do not get on the railroad because America, the Israelis, we don’t target civilians. There’s only one side that is doing that. But the president is making it very clear that these options are still on the table. He does not want death and destruction. But the deadline is the deadline and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to move it. GRIFF JENKINS: No and Trey Yingst still with us live from Tel Aviv. Trey what’s your reaction to this, this new post? FOX NEWS CHIEF FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT TREY YINGST: Look, I spoke with President Trump over the weekend, and I can tell you that he’s not bluffing as it relates to targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, power plants and bridges. He was very serious. If the Iranians are unwilling to make a deal, there will be extremely heavy consequences. The president in this post on Truth Social, though, says “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”. And so certainly questions to ask the president today about the context of this post on True Social and possible plans for the United States and what the list of targets may look like, and the type of munition that would be used against the Iranians if he moves forward with strikes against the regime. Again, this is the final moment here, an off-ramp for the Iranians. The president, it appears in this post on True Social, is once again putting the most amount of pressure possible on the regime in order to encourage them to make an agreement.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

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