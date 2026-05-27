Jimmy Kimmel Riffs on Trump’s Fave New Insult to Mock His ‘Bragging’ About Cognitive Test

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump as “mommy’s smartest boy” for “bragging” about his ability to ace cognitive tests as he flipped the president’s new favorite insult back at him.

Trump, who turns 80 next month, declared himself in “PERFECT” health after undergoing his annual physical and dental examination on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said “everything checked out PERFECTLY” and thanked the medical staff after what the White House described as a “routine” evaluation as part of his regular preventive care.

In the past, as scrutiny around his fitness for office has sharpened, the president has repeatedly pointed to his performance on cognitive screening tests, particularly the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, as evidence of his mental health.

Most recently, the president riffed on the test at a rally in support of Rep. Mike Lawler’s (R-NY) campaign.

During his open monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the comedian ran back the clip from the New York rally to mock the test as “incredibly easy.”

“He’s mommy’s smartest little boy, I’m so proud of him, he got it right. This test, this test he’s bragging about is called the Montreal Cognitive Test. First of all, it’s incredibly easy. I took it myself. I got a perfect score. No problem. And second, there are no equations on this test. There’s no multiplication. There’s no division,” Kimmel said.

“He’s making that up,” he added. Even his lies are lies.”

Rounding on Trump’s new insult for political opponents – “Dumocrats” – the comedian continued: “You know, if you take the “E” out of dementia – if you remove the “E” and replace it with a “u.” You’ve got something called ‘dumentia.’”

Kimmel went on to argue that the reason the president was “sensitive about the idea he’s losing it mentally” is because he spent so many years accusing former President Joe Biden of cognitive decline.

The comedian said: “He’s sensitive about the idea he is physically unfit as well. He got another physical today. It’s his third examination in a little over a year. Do you think when they do these, he knows he’s going to the hospital? Or like when you trick your dog into going to the vet?”

Watch above via ABC.

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