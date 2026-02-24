Fox’s Brit Hume Says Trump Is Fighting an Uphill Battle at State of the Union

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said that President Donald Trump will be facing down a “big, tall order” at Tuesday evening’s State of the Union address during a preview of it with Martha MacCallum.

After MacCallum suggested Trump “understands that the job tonight is to reach people on the economy,” she turned to Hume for further thoughts.

“Fifty-one years ago, Gerald Ford stood in front of the same audience here in the Capitol and said the state of the union is not good. No president had ever said that before, and no president ever has since, and I don’t think this one is going to say anything like that tonight. It’s obviously going to be as upbeat as he can make it, although he has a big, tall order in trying to convince the U.S. voters that the economy is good, because everything we know about it tells us that they don’t think it’s very good at all and they hold him accountable,” replied Hume.

After MacCallum made note of encouraging consumer confidence figures, Hume agreed that it was strange that that could be true and yet, “People think the economy is bad and they hold him accountable for it.”

“I think, you know, if the election were held today, Martha, not only would the House go, as I think it probably will, there’s a very good chance that the Senate would go too to the Democrats,” continued Hume a few moments later. “But the election is not being held today, and this president is going to be up there tonight trying to get a campaign started that could salvage at least the Senate and possibly even, he hopes and prays, the House. Which would be quite an extraordinary turnaround considering the situation that he’s in with the approval numbers he has, and the approval numbers, particularly, as we’ve been talking about here on the economy.”

His comments came a few hours after Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier also noted that “people are feeling pain from this economy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

