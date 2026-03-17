Fox’s Brit Hume Shreds Media’s Iran Narrative With Stunning Shoe-on-the-Other-Foot Scenario

Fox News’ Brit Hume shredded the negative media narrative about President Donald Trump’s ongoing operation in Iran by presenting anchor Martha MacCallum with a stunning shoe-on-the-other-foot scenario on Tuesday.

After playing clips of Symone Sanders Townsend, Whoopi Goldberg, and Joe Scarborough arguing that the Trump administration was unprepared for the conflict it began with the longtime U.S. enemy, MacCallum asked Hume for his take.

“For a moment, Martha, let’s turn the situation around and assume a situation in which the United States is under attack from a major enemy. And that enemy is ranging freely over our skies with no resistance, bombing at will, sending missiles at will, attacking our vessels, attacking our ballistic missile systems, attacking our aircraft at will. That they have wiped out-, they’ve killed the president and wiped out his Cabinet, and countless officials in the echelons below,” replied Hume, painting a grisly picture. “And we have responded as the United States by shutting off a major waterway that we need for our economy — yes it harms other economies as well. Do you think anyone would be saying that this is, as Walter Russell Mead put it today, a stalemate? I don’t think so.”

“Yeah, no, it’s a great point, and it always helps to flip something around and think about what the coverage would be like in that situation. And people wouldn’t be saying of those who are invading us or firing missiles all over our country and killing the president, ‘Gee, I wonder why they haven’t defined how long it’s going to take,'” agreed MacCallum.

Watch above via Fox News.

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