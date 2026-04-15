Fox’s Lawrence Jones to Appear as Guest Analyst in Upcoming Episode of On Patrol: Live

Lawrence Jones, co-host of Fox & Friends — and an honorary auxiliary police officer for the Merrillville Police Department in Indiana — is set to appear on Friday’s episode of live police series On Patrol: Live.

The show, which airs live on REELZ from 9 p.m. to midnight ET on Fridays and Saturdays, follows real police officers on the beat across the country — taking viewers on the ride with them.

Jones will be in the studio on April 17 with host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, who will be joined as always by analysts Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, a retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant, and Captain Tom Rizzo of the Howell Township Police Department in New Jersey.

Jones, is a familiar face for viewers of Fox News, where he has appeared alongside Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade as Fox & Friends co-host since 2023.

Away from his broadcasting role, however, Jones has maintained close ties with law enforcement and is likely to feel right at home in the On Patrol: Live studio.

Back in February 2025 he was sworn in as the first honorary auxiliary police officer for the Merrillville Police Department in Indiana and has participated in ride-alongs while supporting K-9 programmes and community outreach initiatives aimed at strengthening relationships between police and local residents.

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