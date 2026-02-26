Gavin Newsom Warns Trump His Presidency Will ‘De Facto End’ at Midterms

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned President Donald Trump that his presidency will “de facto end when” the Democratic Party wins the midterm elections in November, as he called for the opposition to “remain vigilant” of the bids to “nationalize” elections.

Newsom sat down with MS NOW anchor Jen Psaki on Wednesday night for a ranging conversation, part of his ongoing book tour, during which he also blasted the president’s critics-turned-allies, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as “frauds” and “phonies.”

He added that Vance was “dangerous.”

Rounding on the president, he insisted that “when” the Democratic Party wins elections in November, his presidency will effectively be over, despite Trump having three more years left in his term — but he offered a stark warning about Trump floating that Republicans should “take over the voting”:

He’s the president of the United States for the next three years. Good news, he’s temporary. That’s just three years. And the presidency as we know it will de facto end this November when we get the gavel back and Speaker [Hakeem] Jeffries becomes the next speaker, as long as we remain vigilant as he’s trying to nationalize federal elections.

“You know, he’s a reality, and we can’t turn our back to that reality,” Newsom added.

Pointing to NPR’s reporting on Tuesday that 53 pages of Jeffrey Epstein files about the president had not been released by the Justice Department in January, Newsom argued that Trump “doesn’t believe in the co-equal branches of government” and claimed “corruption” as he said his “biggest concern” was that “half the administration” would be pardoned by him on “his way out.”

The governor also pointed to deals he said the president had used “shock and awe” to improve his “personal portfolio.”

“It’s happening, all of it, in real time and on our watch,” he said.

