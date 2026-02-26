Megyn Kelly Ridicules Democratic Party’s Bizarre SOTU Protest With Human Frogs and Singing: ‘Oh My God’

Megyn Kelly ridiculed the Democratic Party’s unofficial protest of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech this week, playing a series of bizarre clips from the event, which included inflatable frogs, a man in a giraffe costume, and a duet performance by former MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Discussing the numerous protests staged by Democrats inside the chamber during Trump’s speech on The Megyn Kelly Show Tuesday night, Kelly noted:

Outside the chamber, we had even more absurd behavior by these guys. I don’t even know which one to start with. Maybe we start with tough woman congresswoman Maxine Dexter, she’s a Democrat from Oregon. She really wanted the crowd at like the counter-programming event, which was like the People’s State of the Union, to know she was tough and she’s defying Trump and his authoritarian project, and take a look at who was with her.

Kelly then played a video of Dexter delivering a speech flanked by a dozen people wearing inflatable frog costumes.

“Tonight I defy Trump and his authoritarian project by standing in joyful, radical, peaceful resistance with the Portland Frog Brigade!” declared Dexter during her speech as the inflatable frogs started dancing.

Kelly reacted, “Oh my God. These are not serious people,” as RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan weighed in, “It looks silly and it is silly, but David Marcus, who’s a contributor at Fox News and who I follow on X, said, ‘Reminder that the Portland Frog Brigade is literally Antifa. I saw them in action on the ground. They wear the costume to evade being identified and to pretend to be playful and wholesome. They are neither.'”

Kelly went on to play another clip of ICE protester Robbie Roadsteamer dressed as a giraffe, singing in a growling voice, and playing the harmonica while ranting about Trump during the protest event.

“OK, we’ve seen enough,” she commented. “Who says they’re gonna counter-program with Robbie Roadsteamer in a giraffe costume following the inflatable frog act? I mean, this is the state of the Democrats.”

Kelly then finished the segment by playing a clip of Reid taking part in an awkward musical duet.

On Truth Social, Trump also ridiculed the counter-programming event, sharing a New York Post article titled, “Dems ditched American heroes for adults in frog suits and tiresome De Niro — all we can do is pity them.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

