CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo argued President Donald Trump is “much beloved” in Africa despite aid cuts directly affecting the continent.

CNN’s Elex Michaelson asked Madowo for an overall view of the feelings towards Trump in Africa on The Story Is this week, and Madowo revealed the U.S. president is “beloved” for speaking his mind and holding conservative positions. Madowo noted that tens of thousands in Africa are directly affected by cuts made by Trump to USAID programs, but that doesn’t matter as much as his show The Apprentice being syndicated.

Check out the exchange below:

ELEX MICHAELSON: Obviously, Africa is a continent. There are 55 different countries, there are different takes there. But what is the overall feeling about president Donald Trump on the continent of Africa? LARRY MADOWO: President Trump is surprisingly much beloved in Africa, and people don’t realize this part of the region. Part of the reason why President Trump is beloved in Africa is because he’s got a strong opposition to abortion. People feel like he probably is not pro-LGBT rights. People are very religious in Africa. Many people are religious, either Christian or Muslim. And so they feel that President Trump represents those conservative values that they agree with. Obviously, President Trump has made some decisions that affect Africans moving to the United States. There’s a lot of Visa restrictions. There’s aid cuts that affected. In Cameroon, where Pope Leo [XIV] is right now, maybe 600,000 people might not have food in the next few months because of the aid cuts that affect USAID and foreign aid by the United States. But overall, I think when I go around Africa, people like President Trump, they like that he speaks his mind and they remember him from The Apprentice. MICHAELSON (laughing): Oh, interesting. MADOWO: It was very well syndicated across Africa.

Watch above via CNN.

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