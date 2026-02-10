Leavitt Pressed On If Trump Still Stands Behind Howard Lutnick After Bombshell Epstein File Revelations

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was pressed on President Donald Trump’s relationship with a top cabinet member who admitted to visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

Hours earlier, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed to a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that he once went to the island owned by the deceased sex trafficker. During his testimony, Lutnick explained that he and his family stopped by the island while they were vacationing by boat. He claimed they stayed on the island for approximately an hour to have lunch.

Lutnick previously claimed his interactions with Epstein were kept to a minimum and that he stopped associating with him in 2005 — three years before he was convicted on prostitution charges involving a minor. A recent release of more Epstein files, however, revealed the two regularly contacted one another. Lutnick’s trip to the island, for example, occurred in 2012.

During Tuesday’s White House briefing, Leavitt was asked if Trump’s view of Lutnick has changed as a result of his previous ties to Epstein.

“No, Secretary Lutnick remains a very important member of President Trump’s team,” Leavitt said, “and the president fully supports the secretary.”

Lutnick received harsh scrutiny by the committee in light of the new details regarding his past dealings with Epstein. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) accused the secretary of “totally misrepresenting” the extent of their relationship.

Watch above via C-SPAN

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!