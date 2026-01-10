CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Trump Election Lie After Confrontation At White House

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins called out President Donald Trump’s revival of his election lies after a confrontation at the White House over the probe into the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

Trump held a photo op with oil executives on Friday afternoon, during which he dropped a whopper of an aside when Collins asked him about freezing out state and local officials.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins set the record straight as she recapped the news, pointing out that Trump lost Minnesota three times:

KAITLAN COLLINS: In the meantime, as plans for a joint FBI and state criminal investigation into Wednesday’s shooting were derailed, with officials in Minnesota arguing that the FBI is blocking them for participating in that interview or seeing new evidence.

I asked President Trump today about this unusual decision to freeze out local law enforcement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: The state officials there have said that the FBI is not sharing evidence with them. Typically, they would conduct a joint investigation, as you know. Do you believe that the FBI should be sharing evidence with state officials in Minnesota? DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Well, normally I would. But they’re crooked officials. I mean, Minneapolis and Minnesota, what a beautiful place, but it’s being destroyed. It’s got an incompetent governor, fool, I mean, he’s a stupid person. And it looks like the number could be $19 billion stolen from a lot of people, but largely people from Somalia. They buy their vote.

It’s a very corrupt state. I feel that I won Minnesota. I think I won it all three times. Nobody has won it for — since Richard Nixon won it many, many years ago. I won it all three times, in my opinion. And it’s a corrupt state, a corrupt voting state.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: The President did not win Minnesota any of those three times, I should note, despite what he said there.

And I am going to speak with the state’s top law enforcement official about those allegations, in just a moment.

In that new video, though, I should note, from what you saw, the woman at the back, you saw Becca Good, that is Renee Good’s wife. She’s outside the car, also filming and taunting the ICE agent before that fatal shooting took place. She is speaking out tonight.

And in a statement to Minnesota Public Radio that was shared with CNN as well, she says, in part, quote, “We thank you for the privacy you are granting our family as we grieve. We thank you for ensuring that Renee’s legacy is one of kindness and love. We honor her memory by living her values: rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division and knowing we must come together to build a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.”