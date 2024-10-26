‘I F***ed It Up!’ Nervous Singer’s Botched National Anthem at Live Debate Goes Viral – But She May Get Big Second Chance

An indie singer stopped fretfully while singing the National Anthem at a political debate this week, saying, “I fucked it up,” and asking hopefully for a do-over – while the show was airing live. Now she’s seeking another do-over of the whole viral moment.

The incident took place during a 3rd party presidential candidate debate in Los Angeles that was carried live on C-SPAN. Independent artist Loomis was brought in to open forum that included Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver, Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, and Constitution Party candidate Randall Terry.

Loomis opened the song without any apparent issues but was caught when she approached the line, “And the rockets’ red glare.”

She nervously smiled and explained to a live C-SPAN audience, “I fucked it up, I fucked it up, can I go back? Can I go back, please?”

Loomis was told she could not get a do-over, as the event was live and well underway. She finished the song but not before explaining, “I got too nervous.”

The whole thing went viral in the tradition of anthem errors. and Loomis was later by TMZ, where she talked about what went wrong – and her hope she can get a second chance on national TV. And she gave the outlet a sample of how it would sound.

Per Loomis, she started out the National Anthem strong, but was interrupted by someone in production … with them noting they weren’t ready for her and that she needed to start again. The singer said this exchange made her think the event wasn’t live … which is why she boldly asked for a re-do during the performance. Loomis also noted that she wasn’t thinking clearly given the state of her nerves … confessing she’s always been afraid to tackle the National Anthem. She shared … “It’s like the scariest thing to me ever, since I was a little girl. Because, you know, everyone is standing up all serious. Everyone’s all quiet. It’s scary.”

As for the second chance, Loomis teased a possible upcoming do-over on ABC’s <em>Good Morning America, which would certainly be a bigger platform than a third-party candidate presidential debate no matter how you look at it.

