‘Is That Your F*cking Name?’: Jon Stewart Mocks Trump With Epstein Files After He Says Reporters Can Ask Him About ‘Sex’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked President Donald Trump with the Jeffrey Epstein files on Monday after the president told reporters they could ask him anything, including about “sex.”

During his monologue, Stewart played a clip of Trump telling reporters on Friday, “I am asked to take a few questions and unlike other politicians, they would like the questions screened, I don’t ask for screening of the questions. You can ask me anything you want. You can talk sex, you can talk– whatever the hell you want.”

“We can ask about sex?” asked Stewart, before pulling out a folder labeled, “Epstein Files.”

He mocked:

Who’s name is that? Is that your f*cking name? Who’s name is that?! Oh, you meant like general sex sh*t like Loveline sh*t. Sorry. You know, honestly, his leering behavior is less commander-in-chief at war and more grandpa who’s lost his filter in public. Instead of assuaging a nervous nation, he’s just embarrassing the whole family at dinner, going, “Hey, you see our waitress is a busty one, huh? Just like your grandma was.” But like any good monarchy, Trump’s loyal henchmen assure you that it’s really the opposite of everything you’re seeing.

Stewart then played a clip of Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. boasting, “He [Trump] has an encyclopaedic, molecular knowledge. I was on the airplane with him and we were sitting across the table from each other. We started talking about Syria and he got a place mat and he turned it on its back and then he took a Sharpie and he drew a perfect map of the Mid-East, and then he put the troop strength of every country on every border on that map.”

“Has anyone thought about filming that?” reacted Stewart. “Let us see that because that’s not what we see. What we see is a president four weeks into a war he has yet to fully explain, with objectives he has yet to full define.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

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