Dave Portnoy Torches Lane Kiffin for Jumping Ship to LSU: ‘Can’t Turn a Hoe Into a Housewife!’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wasn’t surprised by Lane Kiffin jumping ship to LSU, suggesting it actually should’ve been expected.

On Sunday, Kiffin — at the time the head football coach at Ole Miss — announced he’d be leaving the program to accept an offer to coach at LSU. Although the move was largely expected following weeks of speculation, it still came as a shock to many considering Ole Miss is one of the top teams in the country this season. Kiffin’s departure was immediate, meaning he would not coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff.

The next day on Wake Up Barstool, Portnoy used an interesting analogy to describe Kiffin’s behavior and explain why the move was par for the course:

And this is why, you know, you can’t turn a hoe into a housewife. Lane Kiffin is who Lane Kiffin is. And at some point, Lane Kiffin is gonna leave your football city with the town burning in the rearview mirror. And you can’t act surprised when Lane Kiffin “Lane Kiffs.” It doesn’t make it right. It doesn’t mean he’s a good guy. He’s not. He makes it infinitely worse for people who hate him by the way he acts on Twitter, and the things he says, in trying to be cutesy.

“Lane Kiffin is who Lane Kiffin is, and at some point Lane Kiffin is gonna leave your football city with the town burning in the rear view mirror…” – @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/ZKIuhiX8xU — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) December 1, 2025

Not long after the news broke Sunday, Portnoy also tweeted a picture depicting Kiffin wearing a cap that reads, “Hoe.”

The funniest thing about this Lane drama is him getting mad about the “can’t turn a hoe into a housewife” analogy. It’s probably the most accurate analogy of all time. You can’t sign Lane Kiffin and then get mad when he Lane’s. That’s part of the Lane experience. Tits… pic.twitter.com/xLLTx5W6VC — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 30, 2025

That word has taken on greater significance in recent days after Kiffin confronted On3 reporter Ben Garrett. The coach took exception to Garrett apparently using a similar analogy, and challenged him to say it to his face.

Lane Kiffin confronts Ole Miss reporter after

“You wanna walk in here and call me a hoe? Well see how it goes” Reporter @SpiritBen said earlier in week: “Can’t turn a hoe into a housewife. Hoes don’t act right” pic.twitter.com/px2nwWdHLf — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 28, 2025

