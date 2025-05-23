Jamie Raskin on CNN Says ‘NOBODY’ Voted for Trump’s Brand of ‘Conservatism’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) blasted Vice President JD Vance and the Trump administration’s approach to executive power in his appearance on CNN’s OutFront Friday, accusing the White House of promoting “authoritarianism” and not “conservatism.”

Guest host Erica Hill asked Raskin to respond to comments Vance made on The New York Times’ Interesting Times podcast.

In that interview, Vance claimed district courts were at risk of “overturning the will of the American people” through judicial overreach. He called for more restraint from lower courts or intervention by the Supreme Court.

Raskin dismissed Vance’s argument and said the Ohio Republican had ignored basic legal principles established centuries ago.

“I think that JD Vance’s Yale Law School education was completely wasted on him,” Raskin said.

He further argued that the courts are responsible for checking unconstitutional actions regardless of whether they originate from the president, Congress, or state governments.

“That’s not that complicated. Americans understand that,” Raskin said.

He further accused Vance and President Donald Trump of hypocrisy, and claimed “nobody” voted for their brand of governance. Raskin told Hill:

That’s not something that any of the Republicans believed during the Biden administration when they were bringing lawsuits on a weekly or monthly basis to try to strike down everything that Joe Biden was doing in terms of climate policy, in terms of forgiving student loans, you know, how soon they forget. But in any event, that’s clearly the role of the judicial department. And there’s a record number of injunctions that have been entered against the lawlessness and the chaos of this administration. It’s now more than 160 preliminary injunctions and temporary restraining orders. American history has never seen anything like this because we’ve got a completely lawless executive branch that wants to take over all of the institutions of society. That’s not their role.

Raskin concluded, “And that’s got nothing to do with conservatism, by the way, that’s authoritarianism. That’s something completely different and nobody voted for that.”

Watch above via CNN.