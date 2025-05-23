Fox’s McEnany Says Tapper-Thompson Biden Book Actually ‘Exonerating’ for ‘Much of the Democratic Party’

Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that the new book from Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson on former president Joe Biden is “exonerating to much of the Democratic party” in revealing only a handful of aides had close access and blocked others from seeing what was happening.

While guest hosting Jesse Watters Primetime, McEnany discussed the explosive book Original Sin. She read an excerpt with Michael LaRosa, a former special assistant to Biden and press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden.

McEnany pointed to a passage in the book detailing how Biden aides Annie Tomasini and Anthony Bernal were among a small group of people with regular access to him.

She noted both had been previously subpoenaed by Comer, who claims they helped shield Biden from broader scrutiny.

LaRosa replied, “They did have the most access.”

“They did exercise and have more power inside of that White House,” he added. “And I don’t think anybody would disagree with me.”

McEnany then tried to draw a distinction between how the first Trump White House ran compared with Biden’s.

The former White House press secretary called it “highly abnormal” for aides based in the East Wing of the building to have more direct contact with the president than West Wing officials.

After LaRosa said only six or seven people visited with Biden regularly, McEnancy replied:

Six or seven? That was the number that had the close-up access? And I say this because in some ways, I think it’s exonerating of much of the Democratic Party.

The discussion came a day after House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) renewed efforts to investigate what he described as a cover-up of Biden’s alleged cognitive decline within his inner circle.

Comer called on Tomasini, Bernal, and others to testify on the “investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline and potentially unauthorized use of autopen for sweeping pardons and other executive actions.”

