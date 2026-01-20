Jesse Watters Says America Owns the Moon and Soon It Will Own Greenland Too: ‘It Will Happen’

Fox News host Jesse Watters boasted on Tuesday that the United States “got the Moon” and soon would get Greenland too during a discussion about President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to annex the Danish territory.

“We have to secure Greenland. It will happen,” said Watters on The Five:

The United States always secures our interests, economically, militarily, either by force or purchase. Louisiana purchase. Alaska. The Philippines. We even got the Marshall Islands after World War II. You don’t even know where they are. We got the Moon. I think we own it. I know we own it. And when the world changes, we change. So globalism is dead. We have to protect our own supply lines, we have to protect ourselves from missiles coming in from China, and we’re going to do it whether they like it or not. Denmark should take the offer. Denmark cannot defend or develop the island, and they’re in violation of their NATO obligations because they are sworn to defend all of their territory and they cannot defend it. They live under our security umbrella. It is a big, beautiful umbrella. Do they want to live under it or not?

The Fox News host went on to compare Trump’s offer to purchase the island to a “big fat developer” writing a check for an “amazing piece of real estate” that an elderly woman is unable to use.

“It’s like when you find out your great-grandmother has this amazing piece of real estate right on the coast and some big fat developer comes over and makes an amazing offer, and you don’t even go to the property. You’ve never even see the estate and you don’t have enough money to even build on it,” he said. “So someone comes here, slaps a check down, and you’re gonna say no?”

Watters concluded, “Once Bessent and Lutnik and Rubio get into a room with all of these guys and knock their heads together, we’re getting Greenland.”

Last week, Watters scolded European leaders for refusing to give Greenland to Trump, questioning, “Why won’t they give daddy what he wants?”

Watch above via Fox News.