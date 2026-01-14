Jesse Watters Scolds Europeans for Rejecting Trump: ‘Why Won’t They Give Daddy What He Wants?’

Fox News host Jesse Watters scolded Europeans for refusing to give Greenland to President Donald Trump, questioning, “Why won’t they give daddy what he wants?”

Referencing an incident last year where NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called Trump “daddy,” Watters asked, “NATO called Trump ‘daddy’. Why won’t they give daddy what he wants?”

“Because sometimes daddy needs to be told no,” replied co-host Jessica Tarlov. “That’s just the facts on the table.”

After Watters questioned, “By who?” Tarlov responded, “By anyone who has the guts to do it, and it seems like the Danish foreign minister, the Danish prime minister, the head of Greenland, that they’ve got the stuff and they’re saying NATO will disband if this happens. It will be an attack on a NATO country.”

“Whose side are you on?” protested Watters.

“I’m on the side of America and also Greenland,” said Tarlov. “The lack of respect for a sovereign nation that, as Dana said, would be very willing to come to the table and have a conversation with us about basically everything that they want to do…”

She continued, “I get it that you like the way that Trump does diplomacy maybe more than I do. You like the way that he talks. You understand his weaves or his bobs or whatever. But you have a pan-European fleet coming to back up Greenland. You have the Germans and the French–”

“A European fleet!” Watters interrupted, laughing. “That’s the funniest thing you’ve said all day! What do they have, one aircraft carrier?”

Tarlov concluded, “No one would be happier if NATO was disbanded than Vladimir Putin.”

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum made similar remarks to Watters last week, arguing on Newsmax that Europeans “should be cheering” for the U.S. to annex Greenland as “it would be a win for all democracies in the world.”

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) introduced a bill on Monday to give Trump authorization to “take such steps as may be necessary” to annex the Danish territory of Greenland, prompting Denmark’s Ambassador to the United States, Jesper Moller Sorensen, to make it “abundantly clear” that Greenland belongs to Denmark.

The Trump administration has repeatedly threatened to take Greenland by force from Denmark, creating tensions between the United States and Europe.

Several European nations announced that they would be sending troops to Greenland this week, including Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway.

