‘Maybe We’re the Bad Guys’: Chris Hayes Says the U.S. Is ‘Acting Now Like an Axis Power’

MS NOW host Chris Hayes said the U.S. is resembling an Axis country amid President Donald Trump’s aggressive push to annex Greenland.

Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric toward U.S. NATO allies, including Denmark, which owns the territory of 56,000. Leaders in Greenland and Denmark have said Trump’s demand is a nonstarter. The president has obsessed over Greenland and says the U.S. needs it for “national security” reasons. Trump has also said taking the territory is “what I feel is psychologically needed for success.” In a message to the prime minister of Norway, Trump raged against the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which declined to award him the Peace Prize he has long sought. The president cryptically claimed, “I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

In response, several NATO countries are holding military training exercises in Greenland as part of Operation Arctic Endurance.

On Tuesday’s All In, Hayes said the postwar world order is deteriorating before our eyes.

“Americans electing Donald Trump is not just our problem,” he said. “We have made it the world’s problem because we have made ourselves the center of the global order. And the post-World War II global order has been predicated basically on U.S. hegemony. And to be real clear-eyed about this, and there’s a lot of gauzy nostalgia here. That hegemony, that power that we have, has been abused egregiously in many circumstances in awful, bloody, and unforgivable ways, from Vietnam to Iraq and beyond.”

The host went on to say that, whatever the flaws of this order, it essentially functioned as a “world war avoidance machine with the U.S. at the center… And it’s done a lot of bad things, but it has succeeded in that singular goal.”

Hayes argued that the U.S., which prevailed over the Axis powers of Germany, Italy, and Japan during World War II, is now behaving like one of them, as Canada and Europe scramble to adjust to Trump’s actions:

And what we are dealing with today is what happens when the winners of World War II, one of them, realized the order they built is crumbling and that the global hegemon is sounding and maybe acting now like an Axis power. Maybe we’re the bad guys. And these allies are getting a daunting awareness that Americans in the anti-Trump camp have had from day one, something that’s been clear from the first day that he was sworn in when he unilaterally pardoned all the January 6th insurrectionists who had stormed the Capitol on his behalf, including the ones that beat the cops on the head and the ones convicted of seditious conspiracy. These allies are becoming aware that the most powerful person in the world is a danger and threat to it, and making the world order unstable. And that means we’re all in a lot of trouble.

