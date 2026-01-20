Joe Scarborough Rails at Trump Admin ‘Delay’ on Epstein Files: ‘Who Are They Protecting?’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough railed against the Trump administration for “delay after delay” in the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files asking “who” they were “protecting” as he trashed the claim the wait was due to an ongoing “manual review” of the documents.

The tirade came as the Morning Joe crew marked a month since the Justice Department’s December 19 deadline required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump last year.

Justice Department lawyers said in a court filing in Manhattan on January 5 that they had uploaded over 12,000 records to the department’s website in compliance with the legislation, but officials had identified more than two million additional documents potentially covered by the law, many of which remain at various stages of review.

After lambasting Trump’s Greenland ambitions as a “distraction” from the files earlier in the show, Scarborough slammed what he viewed as inaction to comply with the Epstein law.

“So, a month ago Congress passed a law that said, almost unanimously, that said that the DOJ and the Trump administration had to release all of the Epstein files – every one of them – to stop, if people in MAGA world are right, to stop the protection of rich, powerful sex offenders,” he began. “But the Trump administration will not do it. The DOJ will not do it.”

As co-host Mika Brzezinski detailed some of the files had been released, he followed: “And so many of those that they released are so redacted you can’t even tell what or who is under there.”

“And the question is, “Who is the Trump administration protecting? Why? Why are they breaking the law? Who is the DOJ protecting?’ They handed out binders filled with nothingness the first week of the Trump administration, [US Attorney General] Pam Bondi said she had the Epstein file list on her desk, said that the first week had it on her desk. But it’s just delay after delay after delay. And then Congress passes the Epstein Transparency Act – only one dissenter in the House – and a month later, they still have released what, maybe 1% of those?”

“Who is the Trump administration protecting?” he pressed again. “We saw pictures of Bill Clinton and hot tubs. Great. All right. Wasn’t a shock, was it? Bill Clinton was in a hot tub. But why did you redact what’s behind all of those? Who is behind all of those redactions? What names? Why? Why do you continue to break the law every day and not release the Epstein files? What are you trying to hide?”

