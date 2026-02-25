Joe Scarborough UNLOADS on Trump’s ‘Crazy’ SOTU Speech: ‘Sh*t that No Sane President Would Ever Do!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough unloaded on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and accused him of “lying” throughout as he remarked it was “crazy” watching Trump “do sh*t that no sane president would ever do.”

From the top of Wednesday’s show, Scarborough tore into the speech in a lengthy takedown, highlighting the “extraordinary” elements of Trump’s address, he said, “You wouldn’t see in other State of the Unions.”

First, he rounded on what he called Trump’s “unrelenting bigotry” and his comments “attacking” Somali migrants, after the president announced his “war on fraud,” which he linked to the Somali community in Minnesota, calling them “pirates.”

Scarborough retorted:

I’m not going to talk about fascism or Nazism, you just read history and see what type of regimes will pick one or two groups and blame all of America’s ills on those groups. That’s one of the things that the president did.

He fumed at the president, who linked a drop in crime numbers to his deportation policy:

Another thing that he did was generally talking about immigration, again, it’s un-American. It goes against what the Republican party has always stood for. It’s gone against what Ronald Reagan stood for. And this continued lie, and it is a continued lie by this Republican Party, and they know they’re lying when they continue to suggest that immigrants commit crimes at a higher rate than those who were native born Americans, and every study, one study after another, study after another study shows this is a tired lie — and yet you have an entire party that seems in large part to be based upon this lie.

Scarborough then dismissed the president’s “straight-up lie” about the economy, which he argued did not need a “fact check” because “everybody knows”:

The audience, they understand Donald Trump is lying when he’s saying that the price of meat is going down. The price of groceries are going down. They know he’s lying when he says that he inherited inflation at 9%. No. He inherited inflation at about the same rate that it’s at right now when Joe Biden left office. It’s about the same as where it was there.

The host went on to lambast the president for pushing “election conspiracies” before mocking an unnamed conservative broadcaster who called the speech “extraordinary”:

“Yes, it was extraordinary. It was extraordinary for many reasons. Most of them just… he did sh*t that no sane president would ever do. It was really, really crazy to be watching that in a State of the Union address,” he concluded.

Watch above via MS NOW.

