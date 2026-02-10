Jon Stewart Ridicules Fox News Protest Over Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Who Put Thanos Over Here in the Air Fryer?’

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart ridiculed Fox News’ protests over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance this week, making a number of unflattering remarks about radio host and Fox News guest Sid Rosenberg, who he compared to a rotisserie chicken.

Reacting to Rosenberg’s complaint that there was “not one word of English, one word!” during Bad Bunny’s performance, Stewart remarked, “Here’s some English for you. Who put Thanos over here in the air fryer? Did Fox decide they needed an actual Buffalo wing to comment on the game? Dude, seriously, we all like to get sun, but I mean, I’m no dermatologist, but– be there tomorrow morning as early as you can be there.”

“It’s like the guy’s couch is one of those chicken rotisseries. He’s watching the game like, ‘Tell me if I miss anything!'” mocked Stewart, as the host began to slowly spin in his chair. “Seriously, like how many glizzies do you gobble before you become one?”

He continued, “But the point is, this is America, f*ckers! This is the Super Bowl! Is it too much to ask for a halftime show that this great nation can enjoy in its mother tongue?! That’s why the good people at TPUSA went through the trouble of putting on an alternative, all-American halftime show that celebrated this beautiful country in the king’s English we all share.”

Stewart then played a clip of Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show headliner, Kid Rock, singing the gibberish lyrics, “Bawitaba da-bang da-bang diggy-diggy-diggy, said the boogie said up jump the boogie!”

“Thank you! Was that so hard?! Thank you!” mocked Stewart, before describing Kid Rock’s show as “an old man in acid-washed jorts badly” lip syncing his way through a pre-taped performance.

Following Bad Bunny’s polarizing performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Rosenberg and Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade tore into the show.

“Truly it was a bad football game, and when you couple that with Bad Bunny, who may have been the worst halftime show – not one word of English, not one word of English, one word! – you combine the halftime show and the football game, I think Clay [Travis] would agree, he’s a great sports guy too, what a waste of three hours,” said Rosenberg.

Kilmeade then contrasted Bad Bunny’s history of “anti-ICE remarks” and criticism of “U.S. immigration enforcement” with Turning Point USA’s “star-studded, all-American halftime show featuring patriotic themes, [and] conservative voices.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

