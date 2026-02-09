‘Pure Smut’: GOP Congressman Claims Bad Bunny Halftime Show Had Gay Porn (It Did Not), Calls for Investigation

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) did not enjoy Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, denouncing it as “pure smut,” calling for a congressional inquiry, and accusing it of depicting “gay pornography.”

To be clear, the halftime show did not include any pornography — straight, gay, or otherwise.

This is not a matter of reasonable factual dispute. The performance was watched live on television by millions of people and is posted in its entirety on the NFL’s YouTube channel. There was no porn.

The nearly 14-minute performance headlined by the superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) was reportedly the most-watched of all time, based on early viewership estimates. The show featured guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, tributes to real Latino businesses from around the country, a plethora of cultural references, a parade of flags from every country in North and South America, and even an actual wedding.

There were, of course, critics, perhaps most notably President Donald Trump, who dissed the halftime show as “absolutely terrible” for being mainly in Spanish and for the “disgusting” dance moves. Greg Gutfeld joined his colleagues on Fox News’ The Five in shredding it.

Ogles’ take was sharply on the negative side of the reactions. Monday morning, he posted a tweet calling the halftime show “a disgrace” and accusing it of having “mocked American families.”

“Depicting gay pornography on prime time has no place in our culture,” Ogles continued. “The Bad Bunny performance is conclusive proof that Puerto Rico should never be a state.”

Ogles’ tweet drew a predictable onslaught of scorn and mockery, with many pointing to his unfounded claim about gay porn, as well as some of the controversial lyrics and past comments of Kid Rock, who headlined the competing halftime show organized by Turning Point USA.

What the actual hell are you talking about? A heterosexual couple got married during the show. — Patrick Jaicomo (@pjaicomo) February 9, 2026

This is what the "party of family values" believes in now… pic.twitter.com/uFcGQIpY9Z — shannonmarie (@_thethirdwife) February 9, 2026

Gay pornography? There was a whole ass heterosexual wedding. What are you even saying? https://t.co/1SzNTWXB0t pic.twitter.com/3cVknr2KYR — Matt Royer (@royermattw) February 10, 2026

Ogles followed up later that day with a post calling the halftime show “pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness.”

“Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air,” he lamented. “And if that weren’t outrageous enough, the performance’s lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities. These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways.”

Ogles added that he was “requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and NBC immediately for their prior knowledge, deliberate approval, and facilitation of this indecent broadcast,” and included a copy of the letter he sent to the committee.

“American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence,” he concluded.

