Fox News’ Karl Rove warned President Donald Trump and the GOP that their midterm message can’t be “vote for us because we’ve done a great job” over the weekend.

Asked by host Paul Gigot about the “cracks” in the relationship between Trump and congressional Republicans, Rove declared that “what’s causing it is they’re scared to death of the midterm elections.”

“You cannot run in a midterm election by saying, ‘vote for us because we’ve done a great job,’ particularly when people don’t feel the consequences of the policies that you’ve enacted.” he continued. “If the president’s Big Beautiful Bill was as instantaneously positive as he thinks, his numbers wouldn’t be-, on approval numbers on the economy, wouldn’t be in the 30s, and his overall approval wouldn’t be in the low-40s. So Republicans are concerned, and they need to have an agenda going into the 2026 midterms, and they don’t have a forward-looking agenda at this moment.”

“You’re saying they don’t have any now. Do you detect anything that they seem to be kind of moving around and inclined to support?” followed up Gigot.

“Well if you talk to individual members, they get that they’ve got a problem. They get that they need to have an agenda. They’re a little bit cowed by the White House. You know, they would prefer that it not be dictated to them by the White House. But on the other hand, the White House seems to have a sense of everything needs to come from the West Wing,” replied the legendary GOP strategist. “If the Republicans want to maximize their victories in 2026, they need to have-, they need to go back in the wayback machine to 1992 and remember the immortal words of that great strategist, James Carville. ‘It’s the economy stupid,’ he said, to to-, and you’ve got to have an agenda that is forward-looking. What are we gonna have in the way of pro-growth policies that Americans will say, ‘yeah, that’ll make my family, and my community, and my financial prospects better? ‘And don’t forget health care,’ Carville famously said. The Republicans have got to have a health care agenda, otherwise they’re gonna be in deep trouble.”

