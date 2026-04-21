Jeffrey Epstein Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Registers as Republican After 67 Years in Democratic Party

Former Jeffrey Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz announced on Monday that he would be registering as a Republican for the first time in his life after 67 years as a registered Democrat.

In an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal entitled “Why I’m Becoming a Republican,” Dershowitz announced that he would be joining the Republican Party in protest over the opposition to Israel among some members of the Democratic Party.

“I am a lifelong Democrat. I started campaigning for the party’s local candidates as a teenager in Brooklyn, N.Y., have been a registered Democrat for 67 years, made speeches for John F. Kennedy as a college student, and can count on one hand the number of Republicans I’ve ever supported for any office,” wrote Dershowitz. “Yet I’ve decided to bite the bullet and register as a Republican.”

The former Epstein lawyer and Harvard Law School professor explained that while he “strongly” opposed the Republican Party’s policies on abortion, immigration, healthcare, taxes, and other major issues, the Democratic Party was no longer sufficiently supportive of Israel and would therefore not be receiving his vote.

Citing the recent vote for a weapons embargo against Israel – which received the support of all but seven Senate Democrats – as well as polls which showed a growing opposition to Israel among Democrats of all ages, Dershowitz claimed that the Democratic Party had “become the most anti-Israel party in U.S. history.”

“So I intend to work hard to prevent the Democrats from gaining control of the House and Senate,” he announced. “I will contribute money to Republican candidates, campaign for them, make speeches at Republican events, and urge pro-Israel Americans to change party affiliation or at least vote against Democrats. Until something changes, I will vote Republican for representative, senator and president.”

While Dershowitz defended President Donald Trump as a member of his legal team during his first impeachment in 2020, the lawyer endorsed former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2008.

Dershowitz previously announced his departure from the Democratic Party to become an independent in 2024. However, given that he described himself as a “registered Democrat for 67 years” in his article on Monday, it appears Dershowitz may have still been registered as a Democrat.

Since Epstein’s death in 2019, Dershowitz has repeatedly lashed out at the late sex offender’s accusers and lobbied for Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s release.

“I hope the appeal will be granted. She deserves to be out,” said Dershowitz about Maxwell, who in 2022 was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex trafficking, last year.

In 2024, after one of Dershowitz’s debate opponents criticized him for receiving a massage at Epstein’s mansion and accused the lawyer of being an “old pervert,” Dershowitz threatened to sue over the remarks.

President Trump’s own relationship with Epstein has also come under scrutiny in recent years.

This month, First Lady Melania Trump made an unexpected statement about her and her husband’s relationship with the late sex offender, insisting, “I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.”

The first lady made the comments after an email she sent Maxwell in 2002, signed, “Love, Melania,” was revealed.

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