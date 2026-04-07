‘Mass Destruction’: Fox Anchor Warns ‘Trump Does Not Bluff’ as Iran Deadline Rapidly Approaches

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner warned Iran that President Donald Trump “does not bluff” ahead of a grim 8 p.m. deadline shortly after the president threatened “a civilization will die tonight” on Tuesday morning.

Faulkner spoke out hours after Trump’s jaw-dropping Truth Social post that has rattled both sides of the political aisle, saying that whether you back the commander in chief or not, one thing is clear: Trump will stick to his guns.

In a mini-monologue ahead of The Faulkner Focus on Tuesday, Faulkner said: “Support him or you don’t. Either way, it is widely known President Trump does not bluff. That 8:00 p.m. Eastern deadline for Iran’s regime is a reality at this hour. Agree to America’s terms or face mass destruction.”

When her show began minutes later, she added: “Iran is on the clock to make a deal with the United States or possibly face obliteration of key infrastructure sites. President Trump today turning up the pressure on Iran while also remaining open to diplomacy. That’s his tactic. It works. His deadline just hours away now.”

She then read Trump’s Truth Social post, one that has sparked calls to invoke the 25th Amendment, in which the president pledged to attack civilian infrastructure in Iran, including power plants and bridges.

Faulkner notably left out the “a whole civilization will die tonight” part as she read the post.

Watch above via Fox News.

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