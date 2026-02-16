My Pillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell was grilled on Sunday over why his gubernatorial campaign spent over $187,000 on copies of his own book, From Crack Addict to CEO.

During an interview with Lindell on NewsNation Prime, host Natasha Zouves brought up a report about his campaign spending more than half of its donations on copies of the drug recovery memoir.

“Your campaign took in more than $350,000 contributions in just under a month, but filings show your campaign spent more than half of that money on your own self-published memoir,” said Zouves. “Explain to people why buy all those books. Is that a wise use of campaign spending?”

Lindell responded, “Yeah, we got them for a very good price,” explaining, “What you can do is instead of paying for flyers and stuff, we have to go around and do debates for about a month-and-a-half, these debates, and we gave out the books instead of giving them a little flyer about me. This is my memoir, this is my autobiography, and showing these people who I am.”

“I want people to know who I was before I went out and fought these voting machine companies and fought to secure our elections in our country, which by the way is all coming to fruition,” he continued.

After Zouves pressed, “Do you plan to spend any more campaign funds on your own book?” Lindell said, “Absolutely.”

“People that have read my book, it’s my memoir, then you know who I am,” he concluded.

Lindell is currently seeking the Republican nomination in the 2026 Minnesota gubernatorial election, where he is currently polling in third place by Republican candidates Lisa Demuth and Kendall Qualls.

