Morning Joe Walks Back Guest’s Wild Claim About FBI Director Kash Patel Partying at Nightclubs

Morning Joe host Jonathan Lemire walked back a wild claim made by network contributor Frank Figliuzzi that FBI director Kash Patel spent “far more” time at “nightclubs” than at his office “on the seventh floor of the Hoover building” on Monday.

Figliuzzi, a former FBI Assistant Director, appeared on the show Friday and sharply criticized Patel as inexperienced, alleging widespread “chaos” within the bureau under his leadership. Most shockingly, Figliuzzi claimed Patel spends more time partying than working.

“Reportedly, he’s been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover Building,” Figliuzzi told MSNBC hosts, citing unnamed sources. He also alleged that Patel’s daily briefings have been reduced to twice weekly.

On Monday, Lemire took to the air to address Figliuzzi’s claims, which were reported on by several other outlets, and call the remarks a “misstatement.”

The host said: “Let’s circle back to a segment from Friday’s show. Frank Figliuzzi was on that morning during this hour, discussing the work of administration officials. At the end of that segment, Figliuzzi said that FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly been more visible at nightclubs than at his office at FBI headquarters.”

“This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim,” Lemire added, before cutting to break.

