For Pete’s Sake! Fox’s Doocy Battles Angry Birds on White House Lawn AGAIN

Fox News’ senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy once again found himself locked in battle with D.C.’s bird brigade, dodging a winged creature during a live hit on the network on Monday.

Throughout a segment on President Donald Trump’s demand to re-open Alcatraz from the White House lawn Monday morning, Doocy appeared hunched over at some points. It was unclear why, until America’s Newsroom co-host Dana Perino asked, “Peter, are you dodging birds again?”

Cooing and fluttering could be heard as Doocy responded, “There is a bird… YES! I am. I don’t know. I need to like shave my head. What’s going on?”

“It’s because you’re so tall, and so cute,” Perino answered.

“Send the birds to Alcatraz!” Doocy said.

“Think about that. Wear a hat,” Bill Hemmer chimed in.

It’s the second time in a month that Doocy has had a close encounter with the bird kind.

He was standing in the exact same spot on April 11 when a bird landed on his head as he reported on a Trump Truth Social post on Fox & Friends.

“That is probably so dirty,” a skeeved-out Doocy shouted as he and F&F co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Lawrence Jones struggled to stifle their laughter.

