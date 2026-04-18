MS NOW justice and intelligence reporter Ken Dilanian argued Iran is using “very clever” and “compelling” LEGO-style AI videos to “win the propaganda war” against the United States.

MS NOW’s Katy Tur highlighted a series of popular videos recently released that have taken aim at President Donald Trump and his administration amid the Iran war.

The pro-Iranian content depicts Trump and others as Lego-style figures and takes aim at everything from the Epstein files to Israel influence on the United States government to Trump’s recent controversial post where he appeared to depict himself as Jesus Christ (which he later denied was the intent).

One video shows LEGO Trump looking at the “Epstein files” and growing so angry that he launches a missile at Iran, all while the devil and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cheer him on.

“President Trump and Secretary [of Defense] Pete Hegseth keep saying we’re winning the war with Iran, but what about the propaganda war? A series of animated videos made in the style of the Lego movie has spread across social media, making fun of the president’s referencing the Epstein files and taking aim at Israel’s influence on the administration,” Tur reported.

Dilanian said the videos “go right to the heart of some of the weaknesses of the arguments being made by the Trump administration.” He also argued posts made by Trump himself have been probably been “more hurtful to America’s image” and the U.S. hasn’t been able to properly respond to the videos due to the disbanding of “the organizations that were designed to flag and counter foreign propaganda.”

He said:

We invented the internet, we invented artificial intelligence, and yet this murderous theocratic regime is using those technologies to win the propaganda war with these very clever, very compelling videos that go right to the heart of some of the weaknesses of the arguments being made by the Trump administration. They make fun of Trump for the Jesus post, for some of the wild things that he said, they use British rap lyrics. It’s in English. They’re very clever. By one count, they racked up more than a billion views on X alone. And look, a lot of the extreme things that Donald Trump has said probably more hurtful to America’s image than anything in these videos. But this has become a cultural phenomenon. There was a new one today just making fun of Pete Hegseth and, you know, alleging that he has a drinking problem. It’s just really remarkable. And and the U.S. has no answer because in part the State Department disbanded some of the organizations that were designed to flag and counter foreign propaganda.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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