Hegseth Probed on ‘Jesus Bloodily Killing Trump’ AI Propaganda Video in Bizarre Briefing Moment

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In a surreal moment, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was asked about an AI propaganda video of “Jesus kind of bloodily killing” President Donald Trump that was posted by Iranian officials this week.

The president is fresh off sparking anger among MAGA figures and others with a now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus, a post that was parodied by an Iranian embassy account.

In the video, the real Jesus descends into the Trump post to smite him in the mouth, causing an eruption of blood and a descent into hellfire. Or, depending on how you look at it, a fellow doctor sending Trump into the basement of the hospital to check on the furnace.

A narrator (maybe God? Maybe Noah Wyle from The Pitt?) intones, “Your reckoning has come.”

“WHAT IS THIS?!” Jesus says as he descends, and Trump cries “NOOOO!” as he is gorily clocked and sent falling.

Hegseth held a joint press conference on Tuesday morning alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine to update the Pentagon press corps on the Iran war.

Secretary Hegseth invoked the Bible and again compared Trump directly to Jesus in his opening remarks.

During the Q&A period, Daily Wire correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan asked him to comment on what she referred to as “an AI video of Jesus Christ kind of bloodily killing President Donald Trump” and “casting Trump into hell”:

DAILY WIRE CORRESPONDENT MARY MARGARET OLOHAN: Iranian embassy accounts are sharing an AI video of Jesus Christ kind of bloodily killing President Donald Trump. Does the Pentagon have a response to this, including the fact that this AI Jesus is casting Trump into hell? And then finally, for Admiral Cooper, could you speak to us about the morale of the American service members that you were seeing in the Middle East? I think Americans are really interested in what their experiences and testimonies are like. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: As far as the status of the individual you mentioned, I believe it’s the same. Not a lot coming from him right now, understandably so. A lot of fear. Believed to be alive, wounded, and disfigured. Status remains the same. As far as a video like that. Of course, that’s disgusting and detached from reality. Iran says a lot of things in the propaganda space based on complete lies and their actions have been lies. “Oh, we don’t target.”. We see missiles going into civilian facilities and hotels in the Gulf states. They say, “We only target military targets” as you watch drones and missiles go into. So they are gonna misrepresent, lie, spin in a multitude of ways, which we are quite used to. Ultimately, they need to come to the table and make a deal.

Watch above via Department of War and X/Twitter.

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